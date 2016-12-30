siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Govt Scheme For Health And Hygiene Launched
Friday, 30 December 2016, 10:50 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday launched the 'Swachh Swasth Sarvatra, an initiative to achieve better health outcomes through improved sanitation, increased awareness and healthy lifestyles.



The scheme was jointly introduced by the Health, Water and Sanitation and Human Resource Development Ministries to mark the 'Good Governance Day', which is observed on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



The ministers at the event emphasised that Open Defecation Free campaign should not be limited to creation of infrastructure alone, but also change habits and mindset of people.



"Swachh Swastha Sarvatra is a much-needed programme to achieve Open Defecation Free India by 2019. This should become people's movement and that is our endeavour," said Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar.



Terming children agents of change, he said: "I believe that millions of students can become the change agents in driving ODF message in their homes, villages and districts."



He also appreciated the efforts of individuals in far-flung areas to make their environs Open defecation free.



Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P Nadda, who called for better collaboration between various departments in this regard, said that the initiative "will have far reaching and deep impact on the health of the citizens".



The Health Ministry also announced setting up of Community Health Centres and a grant of Rs 10 lakh each for these facilities to achieve benchmarks of hygiene and sanitation.



 Read Also:
Online Portal To Alert Rail Travellers Of Delays
Mobikwik To Enable Utility Bill Payments Across India


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved