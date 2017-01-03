siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Google CEO Sundar Pichai To Address India's Tech Market
Tuesday, 03 January 2017, 10:53 Hrs
17
cmt right
12
Comment Right
32
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai is all set to address a domestic technology market with a focus on small and medium businesses in the country on Wednesday.



Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will also join Pichai and other senior Google leaders during the event here, the company said in a statement.



"At Google, we are excited about partnering the businesses to help them unlock exponential growth through the power of digital," the statement said.



Seven Indian startups recently joined the third batch of Google "Launchpad Accelerator" -- a platform which brings together mentors and experts from Google and outside to help the startups see success -- along with startups from other countries.



Over the last one year, 13 Indian startups have participated in the programme and some of them have successfully raised funding.



Pichai, who has a BTech degree from IIT - Kharagpur, will also visit his alma mater on Thursday, according to sources.



"Sundar Pichai, CEO Google and distinguished alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, has expressed his desire to visit the campus in the first week of January 2017," Director P.P. Chakrabarti said last week.



Pichai passed out from IIT - Kharagpur in 1993 with a BTech in metallurgical and materials engineering.



Read Also:
Now Add Money On Paytm Using 'United Payments Interface'
Masimo Unveils Two Medical Devices In Bengaluru


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved