Few Unknown Facts about Army Chief Bipin Rawat







BENGALURU: Lieutenant General Bipin Rawat has taken over the reign from Dalbir Singh to become the new Army Chief of India. Lt General Rawat, who was working as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, superseded two senior-most Lt Generals, Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz to become the new Army Chief. The only other time the senior most officer was not appointed Chief was in 1983, when Lt Gen S K Sinha was overlooked for the post in favor of General A S Vaidya.



Commissioned in the army in 1978, Lt Gen Rawat commanded an Infantry battalion along the LAC in the Eastern Sector, a 5 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, and 19 Infantry Division in the Kashmir Valley. An alumnus of the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, he was awarded the ‘Sword of Honor’ at IMA, Dehradun. The general is considered to be an expert in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations and is seen by many as the perfect guy to replace Dalbir Singh. He has been Major General, General Staff at HQ Eastern Command and also served as GOC-in-C of the Southern Army's Mechanized Warfare division.



As a Brigadier, he was also a part of the UN peacekeeping effort in Congo, where he was awarded the Force Commander’s Commendation. During his 37 years of service, Rawat has been awarded for gallantry many times and COAS Commendation on two occasions and Army Commander’s Commendation. He is seen as a compassionate human being and has a deep connect with the civil society, which will serve him well in the years to come.



