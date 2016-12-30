Ericsson Demonstrates IoT Solutions In Andhra Village



NEW DELHI: Swedish communication technology firm Ericsson on Thursday demonstrated at Mori village of Andhra Pradesh its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for creating smart and sustainable villages in the state.



Both projects -- Connected Aquaponics and Smart Water Grid Management -- were demonstrated in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, after a three-month pilot.



Ericsson earlier this year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government and the University of California - Berkley to help improve lives of farmers in and around Mori.



"The 'Connected Aquaponics' and 'Smart Water Grid Management' IoT solutions being demonstrated here will help improve harvest and optimise water distribution. It has the potential to provide an improved life for millions of farmers in the country," said Anand Varadarajan, head of Ericsson Research, Chennai, at Ericsson India, in a statement.



The Connected Aquaponics integrates aquaculture and hydroponics for reuse of the ammonia-rich waste water from aquaculture for organic farming and recycle the water back to the aqua farm.



"Using wireless sensor network and Ericsson's AppIOT platform, we enable the monitoring of the aqua farm 24x7, thereby enabling the farmers with real-time information," the company said.



This enables the farmers to increase the yield as well as bring down the production cost with optimum use of the raw materials and repeated use of water.



The 'Smart Water Grid Management' solution has been designed to enable efficient use of natural water resources in the Godavari basin through use of sensors and actuators.



The sensors measure the quality of water, flow of water and level in the water storage tanks across the village.



