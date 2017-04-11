Education, Research Cooperation Key To India-Australia Ties: Modi



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that cooperation in the fields of education and research is "one of the most important aspects" of India-Australia ties as the two countries signed six agreements, including on cooperation in fighting international terrorism and civil aviation security.



"Both India and Australia recognise the central value of education and innovation in the prosperity of our societies," Modi said while jointly addressing the media here with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull following their delegation-level bilateral talks.



"It is no surprise, therefore, that cooperation in the field of education and research is one of the most important aspects of our engagement," he said.



Modi said that the TERI-Deakin Nanobiotechnology Centre (TDNBC) that he jointly inaugurated with Turnbull following the talks was "a classic example of the kind of cutting-edge science and technology cooperation that is happening between our two countries".



TDNBC at TERI's Green Campus in Gurugram, Haryana, is a pioneer research centre in the field of nanobiotechnology research in India.



The centre offers joint Ph.D. programme by TDNBC, India, and Deakin University (DU), Australia, where selected students are provided fellowships, jointly supervised by both TDNBC and DU, and receive degree from Deakin University.



Modi said that the Australia-India Research Fund of nearly $100 million has focused on collaborative research projects in the areas such as nanotechnology, smart cities, infrastructure, agriculture and disease control.



"Our joint development of bananas fortified with Vitamin A has entered the phase of field trials. Our scientists are also collaborating on developing more nutritious and hardy varieties of pulses," he said.



Laying stress on students exchanges between the two countries, Modi said that while Australia was home to over 60,000 Indian students, an increasing number of Australian students was coming to study in India.



"Responding to the aspirations of India's youth, building world class institutions in India is one of the objectives of my government," he said, adding that he and Turnbull discussed ways by which Australian universities could connect and contribute to this goal.



On energy cooperation, the indian Prime Minister said that he was happy "that our dialogue and cooperation in other forms of energy including renewable energy is on the up-swing".



"I would also like to thank Prime Minister for Australia's decision to join the (India-initiated) International Solar Alliance (ISA)," he said.



