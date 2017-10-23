





New York, NY: On October 7th, New York City witnessed the most amazing congregation of thousands of people at the center of universe Times Square, to witness history repeating itself – Diwali at Times Square 2017.



SANKARA EYE FOUNDATION and EVENGURU INC brought to us a fun-filled day that highlighted cultural dances and musical performances, Diwali Bazaar and mouth-watering Indian cuisine, interactive Diya lighting ceremonies and the world’s best digital fireworks display. The vision of the creator of Diwali at Times Square Mrs. Neeta Bhasin was to showcase India’s rich culture, art, heritage and diversity became reality on October 7th when performances of various local artists like Avish Jain, Rianjali, Masala Bhangra, Bollywood Axion, NYU Garba group, Columbia RaasGarba and the famed ShiamakDavar Group and many other groups performed on. Diwali Festival started with the Diya Lighting ceremony on stage and followed by the auspicious Ganesh Vandana by the child prodigy Sparsh Shah.



“The Light-Up Times Square Concert” that commenced from 6 PM following the Diya Lighting Ceremony on stage and on the tallest screens of Times Square was attended by the glitterati and the dignitaries such as the Consul General of India Mr. Sandeep Chakravorty, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Borough President Gale A. Brewer, Jennifer ??? from Governor Cuomo Office, representative from NYC Comptroller office, District Leader Ms. Neeta Jain and others.



The Light UP Times Square Concert showcased dazzling performances by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry! Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali, the romantic duo that has swept India away with their performances in Nach Baliye, presented scintillating dance routines for the attendees at Times Square. The attendees also enjoyed - ChammakChhalo famed, the maverick singer HamsikaIyer, who made the audience dance to her tune and Hey Baby singer Raman Mahadevan; the crowd was left gasping for more by none other than the master dancer, the “chumeswari” judge and performer Master Terence Lewis. The event was brought to an end by the new-age performer Mickey Singh, who made the young crowd sing along.



This historic event was brought to us with the support of SANKARA EYE FOUNDATION, a not for profit organization that is committed to eradicate curable blindness from India. An event of this stature could not have been possible without the sponsors like Air India, McDonalds, Yupp TV, DirecTV Now, Hotstar and others. Diwali at Times Square 2017 was also immensely supported by the media at large – mainstream media partner Daily News, broadcasting partners TV Asia and Jus Punjabi, radio partner MeraSangeet and many more.



SANKARA EYE FOUNDATION and EVENTGURU INC is extremely grateful to the sponsors, the media, the celebrities, the volunteers, and the amazing crowd who came and supported this monumental event and help us create history once again in the heart of New York city, Times Square.



