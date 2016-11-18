siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Chinese Collect User Data from random Android Phones secretly: Security Firm
By SiliconIndia  |   Friday, 18 November 2016, 05:54 Hrs
18
cmt right
23
Comment Right
33
cmt right
11
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




BENGALURU: Virginia-based security firm Kryptowire recently reported that there are few Android devices from a Chinese company that are infected with software that collects users’ personal information and conversation made through text messages and calls, and later sends that data to China without users consent.. According to Kryptowire, mobile enterprise security offers mobile security services to government agencies and private businesses.



Kryptowire reported that it had discovered the issue in manifold Android phones leveraging firmware from the Shanghai based Chinese company, ADUPS Technology. Furthermore, it was observed that personal information of users was automatically sent to Adups every 72 hours.



According to Kryptowire, Adups’ technology is installed in more than 700 million devices across the globe. BLU products, which work with Adups’ technology reports that more than 120,000 BLU smartphones had the software deeply embedded in the device. It was learnt later that the numbers called and received, contact lists and full text messages were being transmitted back to the server for unclear purposes.  Furthermore, the software has the potential to execute remote commands and reprogram the smartphones from a remote location.



In a statement Kryptowire says “The firmware could target particular users and text messages matching remotely defined keywords”. Mobile device makers could collect more personal information from a person’s phone or other devices; this means the device makers can spy on any person whenever they want. In response to this Shanghai ADUPS asserted the firmware had been designed to help screen out junk texts and calls.  It was due to the automatic update that installed this feature unintentionally on BLU Product phones and has been disabled after objections from BLU.



Read Also:
Open AI Joined Hands with Microsoft Azure to Surge AI Experiments
Rustom-II UAV Successfully Completes Maiden Test Flight
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved