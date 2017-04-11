BARC To Roll Out Digital Measurement Service EKAM



NEW DELHI: The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) today announced phased roll out of its digital measurement service EKAM.



The agency also launched logo of its digital measurement products, which will measure video ad campaigns, BARC said a statement.



"The ecosystem needs Measurement of both Video Ads and Content, whatever the pipe and device maybe. As the brand name suggests, BARC India is working towards its goal of integrating TV and Digital measurement," BARC India CEO Partho Dasgupta said.



"Our EKAM suite of products will be rolled out over the next 18-24 months. It will provide the industry with independent third party measurement, verification of audience and eventually viewability of video ads and content".



Source: PTI