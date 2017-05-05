Annual Conclave Of Indian Envoys Begins



NEW DELHI: Around 120 Indian envoys, posted worldwide, today started deliberations on key foreign policy issues including India's engagement with major powers as well as strain in ties with Pakistan and China.



The four-day annual conclave is also expected to discuss major developments globally and how India should mould its policy to deal with them.



In today's deliberations, the envoys are learnt to have presented brief account of the state of India's bilateral relationship with the countries they are posted to.



India's relationship with the Trump administration and ties with Russia are also likely to figure in the conclave.



"They will discuss important issues pertaining to foreign policy" as well as domestic issues, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said yesterday.



The annual meet is taking place at a time when Indo-Pak ties have nosedived following the beheading of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistan military in Jammu and Kashmir and the issue is likely to figure during the discussions.



India's ties with the resource-rich African continent as well as with the Gulf countries and the situation in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meet.



Source: PTI