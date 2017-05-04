Adobe Betting Big On Experience Cloud For Growth



MUMBAI: Emphasising that Adobe Experience Cloud represents the largest opportunity for the company, Adobe President and CEO Shantanu Narayan says the tech giant has clearly established itself as a leader in helping companies roll out digital transformation in India and globally with its cloud solutions.



The change in consumer expectations is the main factor that triggered innovation and growth for Adobe's digital marketing business and brands across verticals are readily embracing its cloud solutions globally, he adds.



"The massive tailwind across the world is that consumer expectations have changed and one of them is that consumers prefer to interact with any company digitally. Mobile as way to interfacing with businesses has become a de-facto standard. Digital is cheaper, faster and it delivers better experience," Narayen told IANS.



Adobe Experience Cloud, which was released earlier this year, is a comprehensive set of cloud services designed to give enterprises everything they need to deliver exceptional customer experience.



About innovation, Narayan said India has an edge over other countries and is leapfrogging in some aspects.



"Not only in innovation, India also has a lead when it comes to the cost of transaction. Financial institutions here often say that they are the most efficient in the world. I think it's the nice blend of east and west," Narayan said.



The CEO said artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is what Adobe is using fundamentally to innovate.



The company recently announced innovations in Adobe Sensei -- the intelligence layer in the Adobe Cloud Platform which offers customers a unified AI and machine learning framework and intelligent services.



About India as a market, Adobe's Managing Director, South Asia, Kulmeet Bawa said Indian firms are embracing digital marketing solutions in a big way.



"Indian firms are taking a lead in several areas whether it is mobile or android development. Certain things are very specific to India where we are ahead of other countries and these trends are being adopted in some other parts of the world," Bawa told IANS.



The company is working with some of the largest brands from verticals including e-commerce, banking, technology, telecom and retail to enable digital transformation in India.



Interestingly, the company's India R&D labs claim a significant share of global innovations.



Adobe has a significant set-up in India with over 5,200 employees spread across four campuses in Noida and Bengaluru.



Emphasising on the strategic role Adobe India plays in the overall Adobe scheme of things, Bawa said: "Nearly 30 pct of Adobe's overall R&D and innovations find its roots in the country. We also have our global services delivery centre based here."



Adobe recently partnered with Microsoft announcing their joint solutions to transform cross-channel experiences using Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Power BI.



The company believes that the new partnership is around the shared vision which both the tech giants had to help enterprises digitally platform.



