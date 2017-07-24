A Quick Overview of Big Data Solution Providers



The introduction of Big Data has changed the way companies plan and implement their goals as new powerful data storage techniques are now available when they were not previously. This impacts all aspects of a business, from brand management and marketing strategies to product delivery, and more. This is a relatively new area with many companies trying to find their place in the market.



Finding the Right Big Data Solution Providers



Big data solution providers aim to prepare data for analysis before it becomes available to data scientists. This is valuable in that it can change the sales and marketing landscape of a company with the use of predictive analysis. The analytic process can produce results with significant speed and can handle huge amounts of data from a number of different systems. Big data solution providers have a well-managed data environment for companies across a range of industries. This is a critical period for these big data companies that are looking to find their place in this relatively new and highly sought-after area. Here are some top big data solution providers in the industry today.



• IBM - IBM offers data management solutions and data warehouse appliances, as well as supporting the Hadoop analytics platform. It offers the IBM DB2 Analytics Accelerator, the IBM Smart Analytics System, the IBM PureData System for Analytics and the IBM PureData System for Operational Analytics.



• Teradata - Teradata offers a diverse selection of products for data management. Their Aster platform includes the Discovery Platform, a database, the Aster SQL-GR next generation graph analytics, a discovery portfolio with functions for a number of Big Data applications and more.



• Microsoft - Microsoft offers fairly extensive Big Data strategy. It offers a data management platform for solving the integration challenges that can exist and their database management solutions offer simple installation, configuration, integration and deployment. It partners with HortonWorks and offers the HDInsights tool for analysing both structured and unstructured data on HortonWorks Data Platform.



• Oracle - Oracle’s Big Data Appliance combines an Intel server with a range of Oracle software products, including Oracle NoSQL Database, Apache Hadoop, Oracle Data Integrator with application adaptor for Hadoop, Oracle Loader for Hadoop and more. In February 2014, Oracle signed an agreement to acquire BlueKai’s Marketing Cloud Solution and combined it with Oracle’s Data Management Platform in order to personalise marketing programs and their customers’ experiences.



• SAP - SAP is a software company that develops business software. Its HANA in-memory database is its Big Data tool and according to the company it can run analytics on 80 terabytes of data, providing faster analytics, faster access to data and a higher throughput with a smaller data footprint. It can offer real-time predictive analytics, search text content and integrate with Hadoop.



These providers are currently some of the biggest names in big data solution providers as they aim to transform the way analytics are used in industry. Each company has a slightly different market share, although they are all competing to provide top quality tools to the companies that use them.