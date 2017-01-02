6 Nobel Laureates Among 200 NRI Scientists At ISC On Jan 3



TIRUPATI: About 200 NRI scientists from several nations, including six Nobel laureates, and nearly 14,000 scholars from across the country will participate in the five day 104th Indian Science Congress here on January 3.



The event, to be inaugurated at Sri Venkateswara University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see exchange of views on a range of scientific and technological issues of both national and international importance, Organising Secretary of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao told PTI.



"In all six Nobel Prize Winners in science from different countries too will take part in the mega event. The participant Nobel laureates will also be felicitated with gold medals by the Prime Minister Modi in the plenary," he said.



After his inaugural address, the prime minister, at a tea ceremony at the varsity, will hold a brief conference with about 50 people, including the Nobel Prize Winners, eminent Indian scientists and top officials, he said.



For the first time in the history of the Congress, technology would play a bigger role in crowd management practise at the venue for safety and comfort of the gathering with effective handling, sharing and communication of information, he said.



ISCA General President D Narayana Rao said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was instrumental in ensuring that the mega event took place here, would accompany Modi that day.



He also said Naidu would inaugurate the National Children's Science Congress at Sri Padmavathi Women's University close to the varsity.



Source: PTI