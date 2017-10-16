3 Reasons You Need Videos on Your Social Media Feeds



The use of video on social media is gaining ground, primarily because more businesses are beginning to realize the immense influence that video content can have over customers’ buying decisions. Video content is an effective way for businesses to interact with their customers, both current and potential, in a way that text and still image can’t achieve. Video content helps to forge a personal connection between business and customer base.



Here are three primary benefits to using video content in your social media postings:



Increased sales and conversions



Posting a video makes people take notice. It’s very easy to scroll past photo after photo, text post after text post, but there’s something about video content that makes people stand up and take notice. If your videos are informative and interesting, that can mean a significant increase in your conversions and sales. Through the use of sound, graphics, music, visual content, pictures, and more, videos have the power to convince potential customers to do business with you.



Better personal connection



It’s very difficult to make a meaningful personal connection with your audience through a website alone. Websites are in some ways one-sided communication, whereas video content allows you to show more of yourself to your audience. You can connect with your audience by using your voice and your personal image, which will make your audience more inclined to trust you because they connect with you. You aren’t just a faceless company. That connection also can inspire more engagement, lower bounce rates, and more interaction from your visitors.



Ability to stand out



Competition in the online world is fierce. It’s not always easy to stand out and to get noticed, but adding video content to your social feeds you can be an effective way to turn a potential customer’s gaze your way. Look at it this way: When a potential customer searches online for a product like yours, they will no doubt find lots of results to choose from. How can video content help you stand out even before they click through to your site? It’s simple: video content can help your site get ranked more highly on the search engine results pages (SERPs). The higher you are ranked, the more likely it is that a potential customer will click on your link above those that are not as highly ranked. Some statistics state that a website that includes video content has as much as 50 percent more likelihood of appearing on the first page of Google search results over a similar page that doesn't contain video content.



As you can see, there are lots of great reasons to include video content on your website and social media posts. Companies such as Spiel can help you create dazzling videos that will grab people’s attention and keep them engaged. Most of the time, this will equate to more traffic, more conversions, and more sales for your business.