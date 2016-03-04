Wittyfeed Became World's Second Largest Viral Content Company



WittyFeed, an Indore-based startup that has marked itself on the World Map with the loudest buzz. Today they are called world's second largest content company. With more than 80 million unique visitors on their website every month, they are said to have decoded viral content.



Vatsana is the parent company and WittyFeed is one product under it's wings. Vatsana started in a college dormitory 4 years back and WittFeed is only a year and a half old. The co-founders, Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singal and Shashank Vaishnav are the real deal. Wittyfeed is a charticle and story sharing platform that allows it's users to share their stories and crowd-source their experiences. It is the platform where readers, writers and social media influencers come together and curate content that benefits everyone.



On the 3rd and 4th of this March Delhi will witness the world's largest Ad-tech event. All big names are going to be there. Mr. Vinay Singhal has been invited as a speaker and has allegedly been asked to speak about decoding viral content. WittyFeed is one of the eminent sponsors and also will be launching the much bigger version called WittyFeed 2.0 onstage. This is an all new milestone in the startup world.

