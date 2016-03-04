siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Wittyfeed Became World's Second Largest Viral Content Company
By SiliconIndia  |   Friday, 04 March 2016, 06:00 Hrs
20
cmt right
16
Comment Right
31
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


WittyFeed, an Indore-based startup that has marked itself on the World Map with the loudest buzz. Today they are called world's second largest content company. With more than 80 million unique visitors on their website every month, they are said to have decoded viral content.



Vatsana is the parent company and WittyFeed is one product under it's wings. Vatsana started in a college dormitory 4 years back and WittFeed is only a year and a half old. The co-founders, Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singal and Shashank Vaishnav are the real deal. Wittyfeed is a charticle and story sharing platform that allows it's users to share their stories and crowd-source their experiences. It is the platform where readers, writers and social media influencers come together and curate content that benefits everyone.



On the 3rd and 4th of this March Delhi will witness the world's largest Ad-tech event. All big names are going to be there. Mr. Vinay Singhal has been invited as a speaker and has allegedly been asked to speak about decoding viral content. WittyFeed is one of the eminent sponsors and also will be launching the much bigger version called WittyFeed 2.0 onstage. This is an all new milestone in the startup world.
Read Also:
Famous Entrepreneurs' Path of Success
Akamai Revolutionizes Bot Management
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved