Why Enterprises Need DRM



Digital rights management is coming back to the enterprise in a big way, as long as there are no utility issues that could come in the way. Till awhile back, document security systems were historically shelved away due to their limitations to handle different types of document formats, being cumbersome to use and pricey to distribute and customise. Antitreaty situations, a number of companies opted to protect their electronic file with external agencies and simple to use technologies such as cloud servers.



Today, the scenario is changing with growing interest in DRM among organisations and enterprises. There has been rejuvenated interest in cyber security, enhanced compliance demands and substantial advancements in usability and cost models that is now giving DRM a novel chance to make its mark in the enterprise arena. Ever since the leaks on NSA, there has been a substantial growth in the call for and employment of encryption and other document security measures to safeguard data through various means.



Given the need for employees within organisations to easily share classified data, a number of companies are seeing upticks in the growth of the DRM category. Since classified information sometimes needs to be disseminated outside the range of organisational security, usually back and forth the supply chain, it has led to the need of file security being implemented beyond the walls of the organisation. Research agencies applying that the biggest adoption of DRM technology has be in the financial services industry, healthcare industry and in the government sector. With dedicated vendors offering cutting-edge DRM technology, there are products that now also help in encrypting and locking down sensitive data files so that permitted users can be prevented from taking prints, sharing or keeping copies saved on local machines while at the same time allowing the users to view the documents or even edit them. DRM technology today not only allows encrypted files to make available to permitted recipients but can also help in tracking down the usage of documents.



With the help of DRM technology, organisations no longer need to assemble and arrange secure file transfers, and other unwieldy or complex technology. Documents that contain classified data can be instantaneously encrypted and safeguarded without the need for any additional action needed on the employee's part. Organisations are looking at keeping their sensitive data confidential without having to complicate their workflow process.



In one particular study, it was seen that over 70% of candidates conveyed a high or very high level of anxiety about the risk of information leakage of classified data being disseminated, and half of them revealed that there are regular cases where files and documents are inappropriately shared as users who have unauthorised access gain access to files containing classified, sensitive or regulated data in their company. This survey was based on an enterprise survey on document security.



Rock solid and robust DRM technology providers can help in protecting information at the document and operating system level. Given the recent data leakages across the world and major corporations, there is renewed interest and attention in safeguarding internal information. This need is going to expand further and the requirement for DRM technology is only going to get intensive.



