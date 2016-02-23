siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Universal GmbH Awards ISO 9001-2008 Quality Management Certificate to MRSS
By SiliconIndia  |   Tuesday, 23 February 2016, 10:29 Hrs
32
cmt right
29
Comment Right
48
cmt right
9
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


Universal GmbH (UNICERT) has certified MRSS, a leading digital market research company to DIN EN ISO 9001 - 2008 for successful application of quality management throughout its entire organization.



MRSS has based its processes on ISO 9001 – 2008, the most important International quality Standard of all - for 3 years from now, emphasizing the intense quality focus of its operations. UNICERT performed a comprehensive programme of audits at MRSS in February .



Mr. Raj Sharma, Chairman, MRSS INDIA Ltd. said “We are proud to hold the ISO 9001 – 2008 certification. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to the highest quality of service delivering to our clients”.



About MRSS India Ltd.



MRSS INDIA relies exhaustively on usage of technology for data acquisition offering reliability, validity and faster turnaround times to its clients. The company has wide range of offerings such as Eye  Tracking,  Mobile  Analytics,  Video  Analysis,  Facial  Recognition,  Digital  T racking,  Online Communities,  Neuroscience, Emotional  Analysis,  Automated  Audience  Measurement,  Sensory Sciences, etc. It is India's 1 st and only listed Market Research Company, also a member of MRSI and DIN (Digital Insight Network - Global). It is the subsidiary of Majestic Market Research Support Serv ices Limited, - One of Asia’s largest full serv ice market research firm. MMRSS is a member of ESOMAR, QRCA, MRA, etc. with presence in 1 8 countries across Middle East and Asia Pacific region.
Read Also:
Akamai Revolutionizes Bot Management
Tyto Software Launches Sahi Pro V6.2.0
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved