Universal GmbH Awards ISO 9001-2008 Quality Management Certificate to MRSS



Universal GmbH (UNICERT) has certified MRSS, a leading digital market research company to DIN EN ISO 9001 - 2008 for successful application of quality management throughout its entire organization.



MRSS has based its processes on ISO 9001 – 2008, the most important International quality Standard of all - for 3 years from now, emphasizing the intense quality focus of its operations. UNICERT performed a comprehensive programme of audits at MRSS in February .



Mr. Raj Sharma, Chairman, MRSS INDIA Ltd. said “We are proud to hold the ISO 9001 – 2008 certification. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to the highest quality of service delivering to our clients”.



About MRSS India Ltd.



MRSS INDIA relies exhaustively on usage of technology for data acquisition offering reliability, validity and faster turnaround times to its clients. The company has wide range of offerings such as Eye Tracking, Mobile Analytics, Video Analysis, Facial Recognition, Digital T racking, Online Communities, Neuroscience, Emotional Analysis, Automated Audience Measurement, Sensory Sciences, etc. It is India's 1 st and only listed Market Research Company, also a member of MRSI and DIN (Digital Insight Network - Global). It is the subsidiary of Majestic Market Research Support Serv ices Limited, - One of Asia’s largest full serv ice market research firm. MMRSS is a member of ESOMAR, QRCA, MRA, etc. with presence in 1 8 countries across Middle East and Asia Pacific region.

