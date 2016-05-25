Top Furniture E-Tailers in India to Decorate, and Furnish Your House



BENGALURU: Rendering innovative designs of accent furniture, contemporary lighting and décor for your lovely residence, online furniture retailers such as Urban Ladder, PepperFry and Houzz are planning to expand their horizons and soon would offer additional services as well.



Buying furniture for your house and refurbishing it can be a baffling and time taking process for you. Not just that, it requires a lot more time for price comparison, visiting different stores, negotiation and transporting it to your house. So why not to take it so much easier on yourself when you have solution just one click or one call away. Apart from providing furniture and home decor items, and also in a bid to enhance their businesses, the online furniture companies have taken a leap to decorate the house as in fitting chandeliers, lamps, etc.



"We stay away from masonry and the work of a sub-contractor, but it provides fit-outs for wardrobe and kitchen,” said Ashish Goel, cofounder, Urban Ladder, told ET. “Adding that the vertical will make up to 15% of the firm's business in a year's time” he added.



Already started interior design services last month in Delhi and Bengaluru, Urban Ladder provides fit-out services only in Bengaluru and Mumbai. "The average order value for these projects ranges between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh," Goel told ET.



PepperFry, meanwhile, routes services such as painting and masonry via its channel partners. "The bespoke business makes up 10% of our business currently and we take a turnaround time of 45 days since the possession of the house," Ambareesh Murty (Co-Founder), Pepperfry, told ET.



Here is the list of top Furniture E-Tailers alternatives to look for:



LivSpace –







This Bangalore based e-commerce start up, was real quick to exhibit its undeniable presence by Anuj Srivastava, Ramakant Sharma and Shagufta Anurag, since its launch in December 2014. The team aims to ensure that the customers have access to the best of designed products keeping in mind global and regional trends. From concept to delivery and installation, company takes complete responsibility.



