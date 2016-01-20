Tolexo Launches the First-of-its-kind Fulfilment Service to Make B2B Buying & Selling Easier



BANGALORE: Tolexo.com, India’s largest online marketplace for business goods and supplies is the country’s first B2B platform to launch a fulfillment service, Tolexo Speedy. Tolexo will arrange storage and dispatch of products under “Tolexo Speedy” by enlisting the services of its warehousing partners. Additionally, the guaranteed dispatch from Tolexo provides added assurance of speed and reliability to the buyer. The new feature leverages the technological and operational expertise of the company to enhance the experience of businesses buying and selling in India.



The new feature is in line with Tolexo’s core USP of using its tech infrastructure to eliminate the roadblocks in B2B selling and buying in the online model. Tolexo Speedy is currently available for over 20,000 products under the top eight categories on the marketplace, including safety shoes, LED lights, power tools and hand tools.



Mayank Kamal, Head of Supply Chain, Tolexo said, “Tolexo is known for harnessing technology with the objective of delivering frictionless e-commerce experience for buyers and sellers of business goods and supplies. Driven by the same commitment, we have launched “Tolexo Speedy”, a first-of-its-kind service in Indian B2B eco-system. Tolexo Speedy provides one stop solution for warehousing, order fulfilment & fast dispatch. Integrated approach ensures hassle-free online business for sellers as they need not invest in facilities or processes.”

