TO THE NEW Launches VideoReady: A Turnkey OTT and TV Everywhere Solution



BENGALURU: TO THE NEW, a leading digital services company, announces the launch of VideoReady, a turnkey TV Everywhere/OTT solution.



VideoReady is a flexible and robust video product that helps prepare, manage, deliver and monetize digital video content. VideoReady provides different experiences and features for full coverage of a pure play OTT service for content owners and broadcasters, while a comprehensive TVE solution with near TV experience for Operators. The solution that comes with rich and intuitive multiscreen OTT/TV Everywhere reference applications can quickly adapt to Client’s branding and can be customized for a faster time to market.



“We have always been at digital forefront and VideoReady is a testimony of our expertise in Video domain. The Turnkey OTT solution comes with a suite of multiscreen reference applications and enables OTT services to be launched in less than 6 weeks. Our aim with VideoReady is to simplify the Video OTT delivery eco-system and create solutions that can travel across domains and geographies,” said Dave Maan, EVP - Video Solutions, TO THE NEW.



“OTT video services and TVE will have close to 200 million users globally by 2019 contributing to a total of USD 37 billion online video market in revenues. These numbers are huge and looking at the current surge in usage and paid online subscriptions, the business case looks much stronger. This clearly indicates that cord cutting is happening as we speak, and content companies need to move much faster to provide compelling services to digital consumers to ensure sustainability in business,” said Deepak Mittal, CEO, TO THE NEW.



At upcoming Broadcast Asia 2016, TO THE NEW will demonstrate VideoReady and how it simplifies the entire OTT and TVE ecosystem and enables content owners and operators launch, manage and grow their online video offerings across platforms.

