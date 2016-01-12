siliconindia logo
Ola Launches Enterprise Transportation Solution
Tuesday, 12 January 2016, 10:47 Hrs
Bengaluru: Leading app-based cab service provider Ola on Monday launched Ola Corporate - an enterprise transportation solution aimed at transforming the way India Inc. travels.



"With 'Ola Corporate', we are bringing the inherent benefits of Ola's technology platform to simplify the way executives travel for business, at the click of a button on their Ola app," said Ola COO Pranay Jivrajka in a statement.



Coming with centralised paperless billing, Ola Corporate is set to cut the time wasted in waiting for scheduled transport and makes the process of applying and claiming travel reimbursements redundant.



With operations in more than 100 cities, Ola said fares for Ola Corporate are same as the standard B2C rate cards and enables companies to save 60 percent on their travel expenditure, the statement said.



"For executives, on verification by their employer for Ola Corporate, a new toggle option 'Corporate Ride' appears on the confirmation screen at the time of booking. On enabling this, the ride gets billed directly to the user's corporate account, without the user having to pay the fare in cash or through Ola Money," the statement said.



Founded by IIT-Bombay alumni Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhatia in 2011, Ola operates in 102 cities making available 3,50,000 vehicles across cabs and autorickshaws.



Source: IANS
