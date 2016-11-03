siliconindia logo
New Multi-million Dollar Contract Expands L&T Technology's Reach Globally
By SiliconIndia  |   Thursday, 03 November 2016, 10:59 Hrs
BENGALURU: Today, L&T technology Services Limited, an ER&D service provider to myriad technology continuum, inked a multi-million dollar contract with a giant global semi-conductor company. The motto of this contract is to provide verification support to clients’ portfolio of offerings, products, and services. With this declaration, L&T technology services will further expand their international reach and customers will be added an advantage—strong product offering, increase in market opportunities and good quality products.



L&T technology Services Limited is a subsidiary of Larsen and Tubro limited which helps enterprises and companies from different landscapes to develop and build good quality products, processes and infrastructure. The solutions and services offered by L&T technology Services starts from product life cycle management to M2M connectivity to the trending—Internet of Things (IoT).  



Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services asserts that L&T Technology Services’ is focused all the efforts on key customers. Panda also stated that being awarded with a multi-year partnership with one of the world’s most respected technology companies, they will continue to provide cutting edge services and solutions to global customers, reports Economic Times.



Nurturing innovation in the work culture, L&T Technology services has grown and expanded its reach to the international market and this new contract will further boost the offerings of L&T. This year on September, L&T technology hits 900 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the stock market where the trading was hovering 0.79 pct higher, i.e. 857.90. 



