Informatica Takes India Centre of Innovation to the Next Level

By SiliconIndia  |   Thursday, 17 March 2016, 06:07 Hrs
BENGALURU: Informatica, the world’s leading independent software provider, announces expansion of its India Centre of Innovation, research and development (R&D) facility in Bangalore. Through this the company plans to reiterate its focus on India as a promising market by investing a large sum of millions  during the next four years to expand this facility – which is already the largest global R&D facility for Informatica – as a key centre of innovation. The BengaluruR&D centre will be driving the processes, Product Development, Technical customer supports and shared services.



Arvind Gupta, Head of Digital India Foundation, who is also Informatica India’s Centre of Innovation, comments, “Informatica’s continued dedication to India and focus on building the most impactful Centre of Innovation focused on data in the country is a major milestone. Just as the Digital India programme has the vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, Informatica has the vision to help organizations, including governments, through data empowerment and by providing a unified view of its citizens. I see the work of both of our organizations as very synergistic and aligned nicely”.



Founded in 1993 by Diaz Nesamoney in California, Informatica started its India operations in 2003. It ranks as a leading data integration player in the world today and has emerged as a strategic data management partner to some of the biggest names in the world like U.S Airforce, Accenture, Infotech and Samsung. In India, the company extends its services from Indian Oil Corporation, ICICI Bank , Asian Paints and many other well known names. Recently the company cooperated with the Gas subsidizing scheme by government of India.



“India has been a successful R&D location for Informatica for more than a decade, with over half the engineering talent located in India. The engineers at our India Centre of Innovation have developed cutting-edge software solutions that positively contribute to our customers’ success around the globe, including the very recent Live Data Map.” says Anil Chakravarthy, chief executive officer, Informatica. The international development effort is intended to deliver innovative product capabilities. With this expansion, we are reaffirming our commitment towards India as a market and continuing our focus on investing in our people and infrastructure.” he adds.
