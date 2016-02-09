HCL to Launch Internet of Things Incubation Centre in U.S.



BENGALURU: HCL Technologies on Monday announced the launch of an Internet of Things (IoT) incubation centre in the US city of Redmond, with an aim to leverage Microsoft Azure IoT Suite to accelerate enterprise IoT adoption.



The HCL centre will build solutions focused on two key growth areas: industrial and manufacturing and life sciences and healthcare, with use cases around industrial automation, remote patient monitoring and fleet management, the company said.



The centre will also deploy a new model of innovation leveraging real-time analytics, sensory data and rapid co-creation allowing customers to experience the impact IoT can have on their ability to create sustainable business value, it added.



"Industrial IoT is slated to be the next big productivity and revenue generation lever for enterprises worldwide," said Sukamal Banerjee, executive vice president and head of IoT WoRKS business unit, HCL Technologies in a statement in New Delhi.



"We are confident that our collaboration (with Microsoft) in this space will create some truly innovative and actionable Industrial IoT solutions which are scalable, cost-effective and focused on user experience," Banerjee added.



"One of the most transformative trends affecting businesses today is the Internet of Things. Together with HCL, we're enabling companies to accelerate IoT adoption with industry-specific solutions that deliver greater business insights, new revenue models and speed return on investment," said Susan Hauser, corporate vice president, business and corporate responsibility, Microsoft.



HCL Technologies, along with its subsidiaries, operates out of 32 countries and has consolidated revenues of $6.1 billion (roughly 41,579 crores), as on December 31, 2015.



Source: IANS