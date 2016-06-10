Extra Income is Now Sure via Uber Dost







BENGALURU: Uber, an American based multinational online transportation network company has appeared across the global market long back along with a divergent offering. Uber Mobile App is being top choice for roaming within the city limits mostly opted by the people who always seek comfort at reasonable price while travelling. Several companies also follow its market trends and offering. Uber is spreading its business internationally in association the alliances of 66 countries and 449 cities.



Business Insider recently broadcasted about Uber’s master stroke application, Uber Dost; its new app which can be a big scope for those who don’t want to attend office everyday but eager to earn lump amount through home as well.



The newly revealed Uber Dost Mobile application can make people to earn massive amounts, for which they just have to provide referrals of drivers. No need to be highly educated; anyone who has good knowledge and has major skills of driving can easily earn well here. Just refer friends or any other persons who knows driving.



Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad are the three cities that run this app and each city maintains different levels of payment rewards such as in Bengaluru the referral bonus is Rs 5,000, while 3000 is the bonus amount for Mumbai and Hyderabad for each successful referral. Here is the twist. The referral bonus can be earned when the referred driver crosses 60 trips. Each week the person will get their payment via direct deposit for each nominated drivers.



An incident that happened about 11 months ago led Uber to face a huge crisis of drivers and made them to create Uber Dost application. This application reward people according their each referral of drivers.



"We are in a hyper growth environment and wanted to find strategic partners who can help us scale our supply. At the same time, several tour and travel companies are suffering because everything's moving online. They have a network of professional commercial drivers, and with this new platform, they can refer them to us," says Nikhil Goel, Product Manager, Uber.



