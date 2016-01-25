Epsilon, Leader in Customer Loyalty Solutions for Large Organizations



BANGALORE: Epsilon, the global leader in creating connections between people and brands, today announced that it was named a Leader in the January 2016 report “The Forrester Wave™: Customer Loyalty Solutions For Large Organizations, Q1 2016” by Forrester Research, Inc.



The report stated that Epsilon “has the most experience in the space handling large-scale programs…Marketers across industries will appreciate the expansive nature of Epsilon’s offering and its knowledge of loyalty technology and the market.”



Epsilon received the top score in Strategy, which evaluated each vendor’s vision and road map against customer satisfaction, demonstrated R&D investment and company performance, with respect to client growth, expansion and retention. Epsilon also received the top score possible, amongst the companies evaluated, in the sub-category of Partnerships and tied for the highest score in Company Performance.



For Current Offering, Epsilon received the second highest score in the Technology Platform Capabilities sub-category for its loyalty solution platform, Agility Loyalty. The report specifically cites Epsilon’s commitment to increasing transparency and marketer control by significantly overhauling the interface and building a developer portal.



Forrester states in the report that “In step with Forrester’s vision of loyalty beyond the program, Epsilon’s road map looks to further integrate its loyalty capabilities with its total set of marketing solutions to provide more useful customer insights and extend marketers’ reach and recognition of loyal customers.”



“Epsilon is pleased to be assessed by Forrester on the strength of our loyalty offering and to be recognized as a leader” said Andy Frawley, Chief Executive Officer, Epsilon. “The loyalty paradigm is shifting from the mindset of loyalty as a program focused on transactions to a complete solution centered on customer experience and member engagement. The investments Epsilon has made in loyalty and customer experience allow our clients – renowned brands like Walgreens, JC Penney and Dunkin’ Brands – to use valuable customer insights to recognize, reward and engage loyal customers.”



For the full report “The Forrester Wave™: Customer Loyalty Solutions For Large Organizations, Q1 2016” click here.

