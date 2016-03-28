BITS Pilani Opens the Registration for its International Startup Challenge







BENGALURU: Conquest, BITS Pilani’s International Startup Conclave, has once again gathered center-stage attraction as the registrations are finally open for the long awaited event. It is an exemplary platform for emerging startups to step to the fore and skyrocket, guided by some of the most proficient mentors of the country. The event offers incubation opportunities, networking sessions with industry leaders, funding opportunities and equityless cash prize; thus considered as aperfect launchpad for the startups worldwide.



This year, Conquest eyes the so far untapped startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities of the country with immense entrepreneurial talent and provides them an opportunity to be on equal footing with ventures across the globe. Furthermore, Conquest has widened its outreach in Asia with its incubation partners in all major countries. With a Cash Prize of 3,00,000, a million dollar worth startup resources, a

dream open door pitching and knowledge enriching panel discussions.



The participants are required to fill a form in order to apply for the Conquest. The Conquest Jury, a panel of investors, would be screening the applications based on various parameters listed in the form to shortlist top 50 startups of India. The semifinalists would get personalized mentoring across five major cities in India, wherein the teams will be offered to choose their own mentors. They would then update their profiles, the renewed ones being inclusive of the progress made since the registration period. Finally, a networking lunch with prestigious industrialists and a pitching opportunity to the biggest VC firms in India would commemorate the Grand Finale, a star studded affair with distinguished personalities from the business world present.



Over the years, Conquest has produced some of the best startups in India. The 10 finalists of the Conquest emerge out to be successful ventures with strong foundations. Gamezop, the Runnerup of Conquest ‘15, raised a funding of $35,000 a month after the Finale. iTraveller, the finalists of the previous edition, raised $100,000 immediately after the event following it up with a recent series A round of a million dollars. Conquest alumni include startups like PosterGully, GharPay (Acquired by Delhivery), Mobile Medics (Acquired by Piramal Healthcare), iViz Security and many such more.



