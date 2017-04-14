32 Women Entrepreneurs Graduate From Walmart's Programme



NEW DELHI: Thirty-two women entrepreneurs graduated from the Walmart Women Entrepreneurship Development Program (WEDP) to help build robust businesses, a statement said here on Thursday.



The WEDP trained these entrepreneurs in professional and soft skills.



The graduation event was attended by women entrepreneurs, retail industry experts, NGOs and government officials. The program was supported by Walmart and implemented by WEConnect International and Vrutti.



"Walmart funded the WEDP in April 2016 to support women-owned businesses achieve higher levels of business growth and help make them more resilient in today's dynamic socio-economic environment," said Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India.



Source: IANS