siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

eBay, Flipkart Partner To Maximize India e-Comm Opportunities
Monday, 10 April 2017, 11:33 Hrs
29
cmt right
23
Comment Right
41
cmt right
10
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: Global e-commerce company eBay and Flipkart, have agreed to jointly pursue opportunities in the Indian market. 

In exchange for an equity stake in Flipkart, eBay will make a USD 500 million cash investment in and sell its eBay.In business to Flipkart, the companies said in a joint statement.



Flipkart will own and operate the eBay.In business upon the close of the transaction. 



EBay and Flipkart have also entered into an exclusive agreement in which they will jointly pursue cross-border trade opportunities, it added. 

"The combination of eBay's position as a leading global e-commerce company and Flipkart's market stature will allow us to accelerate and maximize the opportunity for both companies in India," said Devin Wenig, President and CEO of eBay Inc. 

"eBay is committed to winning in India in partnership with Flipkart. Our exclusive global trade partnership will allow eBay and Flipkart to reach even more consumers around the world," he added. 

EBay's global inventory will be accessible to more Indian consumers, while its active buyers globally will have access to Indian inventory provided by Flipkart. 

"This partnership bodes well for Indian and global customers, sellers and the wider e-commerce ecosystem. EBay.In has built a strong presence in India over the years and we hope to take it to greater heights as part of the Flipkart group," Binny Bansal, Group CEO, Flipkart said. 

Upon the close of the transaction, which is expected later this year, Flipkart will acquire eBay's buyers in India. 

EBay will remove the number of active buyers in India from its reporting during the quarter in which the transaction closes. EBay does not expect this transaction to have a material impact on its guidance provided on January 25, eBay said.



Read Also:
Israel Signs $2 Billion Missile Deal With India
Audi Expects India To Be Among Top 10 Mkts


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved