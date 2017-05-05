siliconindia logo
Wipro Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance As Founding Member
Friday, 05 May 2017, 11:52 Hrs
BENGALURU: Wipro Limited today said it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) as a founding member. 

EEA is a collaboration of enterprises to promote, develop and implement enterprise grade Ethereum-based blockchain applications across industries for specific business use cases.

Ethereum is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform, featuring smart contract functionality. 

The EEA seeks to augment Ethereum adoption as an enterprise-grade technology, with research and development focused on privacy, confidentiality, scalability and security. 

In a release here, Wipro said it had been actively working on Ethereum to develop enterprise blockchain-based industry solutions and assets on a number of industry use cases. 

These solutions include Delivery versus Payments (DvP) settlement for securities and capital markets, skip-trace consortia for banking, peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance for the sharing economy, anti-counterfeit solution for supply chain traceability and many more.



Source: PTI
