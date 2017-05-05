Wipro Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance As Founding Member



BENGALURU: Wipro Limited today said it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) as a founding member.



EEA is a collaboration of enterprises to promote, develop and implement enterprise grade Ethereum-based blockchain applications across industries for specific business use cases.



Ethereum is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform, featuring smart contract functionality.



The EEA seeks to augment Ethereum adoption as an enterprise-grade technology, with research and development focused on privacy, confidentiality, scalability and security.



In a release here, Wipro said it had been actively working on Ethereum to develop enterprise blockchain-based industry solutions and assets on a number of industry use cases.



These solutions include Delivery versus Payments (DvP) settlement for securities and capital markets, skip-trace consortia for banking, peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance for the sharing economy, anti-counterfeit solution for supply chain traceability and many more.



Source: PTI