Vodafone Ties Up With Google Cloud
Thursday, 17 November 2016, 11:09 Hrs
MUMBAI: Vodafone Business Services (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone India, on Thursday announced it has tied up with Google Cloud to offer G Suite to bring people together and help them work smarter.



The "G Suite" has a set of intelligent apps -- Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, Hangouts designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence.



Vodafone enterprise customers can conveniently and securely access G Suite in a pay-per-use, software as a service (SaaS) model, the company said in a statement.



"We are delighted to work with Google to help Indian enterprises benefit from substantial productivity gains through the adoption of G Suite using Vodafone," said Nick Gliddon, Director, Vodafone Business Services.



With G Suite securely delivered from the Cloud, Vodafone will support enterprises from on-boarding and activation right up to migration and service support through a dedicated Cloud support team.



Source: IANS
