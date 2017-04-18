siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

VMware Expands Reach For Emerging Businesses In India
Tuesday, 18 April 2017, 10:48 Hrs
13
cmt right
5
Comment Right
22
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Global cloud services provider VMware on Tuesday announced its India expansion plans to help emerging businesses overcome IT challenges.



After marking a strong presence in metros, the company will now focus on Jaipur, Vizag, Nagpur, Goa, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ludhiana and Chandigarh to enable emerging businesses overcome IT challenges.



"We look forward to supporting businesses as their growth is all about working more efficiently, cost effectively and reliably. It is part of our endeavour to help them get the right technology to reach more customers and expand to newer markets faster," said Sundar Balasubramanian, Senior Director, General Business, Commercial Sales & Partners, VMware.



VMware "vSphere Essentials Plus" and "VMware vSphere with Operations Management" solutions enable companies with small IT environments to get started on virtualisation and implement the benefits of server consolidation and business continuity with ease.



VMware solutions around server, storage and network virtualisation offer midsize companies a range of capabilities and tools for maximising the benefits of their virtualisation platform, from infrastructure consolidation and high availability to policy-based data centre automation.



VMware "Horizon" enables IT to transform physical and virtual desktops and applications into centralised IT services that can be securely delivered to end-users on any device-in the office, at home or on the go.



"With businesses facing major challenges of accessing IT resources and applications while managing complex work environments, VMware's tailor-made solutions will empower them to protect their IT infrastructure as they evolve to support their business initiatives," the company said.



Read Also:
NRL Signs MoU with Paradip Port Trust, IOCL
Reliance Defence Partners With South Korean Major For Smart Sensors


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved