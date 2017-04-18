VMware Expands Reach For Emerging Businesses In India



NEW DELHI: Global cloud services provider VMware on Tuesday announced its India expansion plans to help emerging businesses overcome IT challenges.



After marking a strong presence in metros, the company will now focus on Jaipur, Vizag, Nagpur, Goa, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ludhiana and Chandigarh to enable emerging businesses overcome IT challenges.



"We look forward to supporting businesses as their growth is all about working more efficiently, cost effectively and reliably. It is part of our endeavour to help them get the right technology to reach more customers and expand to newer markets faster," said Sundar Balasubramanian, Senior Director, General Business, Commercial Sales & Partners, VMware.



VMware "vSphere Essentials Plus" and "VMware vSphere with Operations Management" solutions enable companies with small IT environments to get started on virtualisation and implement the benefits of server consolidation and business continuity with ease.



VMware solutions around server, storage and network virtualisation offer midsize companies a range of capabilities and tools for maximising the benefits of their virtualisation platform, from infrastructure consolidation and high availability to policy-based data centre automation.



VMware "Horizon" enables IT to transform physical and virtual desktops and applications into centralised IT services that can be securely delivered to end-users on any device-in the office, at home or on the go.



"With businesses facing major challenges of accessing IT resources and applications while managing complex work environments, VMware's tailor-made solutions will empower them to protect their IT infrastructure as they evolve to support their business initiatives," the company said.



Source: IANS