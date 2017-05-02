siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Uber Launches Food Delivery Business UberEATS In Mumbai
Tuesday, 02 May 2017, 11:19 Hrs
3
cmt right
2
Comment Right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: Global ride-hailing platform Uber is now getting into the food delivery business in Mumbai, under UberEATS and has partnered over 200 restaurants. 

"The introduction of UberEATS in India, with Mumbai as the first city to go live with its food delivery service is a major step in our global expansion strategy," Bhavik Rathod, head of UberEATS India told PTI.

"We are looking to scale to other big cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata among others going forward, but we don't have a timeline at present," he added. 

He, however, did not reveal the investments the company has made in setting up the new business in the country. 

Last week, UberEATS Asia Pacific Head Allen Penn said in a blog post, "I am incredibly excited about bringing UberEATS to India. 

"This is a significant investment, it spans across multiple cities and regions, and it has the potential to change the food industry - with the push of a button - in one of the most vibrant food cultures in the world." 

UberEATS follows the food delivery business model, charging restaurants a service fee to use its platform, and uses third-party delivery. It has already tied up with a 200-300 delivery partners, Rathod said. 

Food prices are set by the restaurants according to their menus, while UberEATS plans to charge customers a nominal delivery fee of 15 per order inclusive of taxes, Rathod added. 

UberEATS started as a business in 2014 in Los Angeles, and has scaled to 78 cities around the world including Mumbai in the country. It is presently a stand-alone app. 

This comes at a time when the food delivery space in the country is crowded with several players including Zomato and Swiggy who are looking to expand their business nationally. 

Similarly, food applications and websites like Faasos, Box8, FreshMenu are looking to grow in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities.



Read Also:
Shriram Properties, Xander Join Hands For Deal Worth $350 Mn
Siemens To Acquire Germany-Based Transportation Firm


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved