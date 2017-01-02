Tata AutoComp Completes Acquisition Of TitanX



NEW DELHI: Tata AutoComp Systems today said it has completed the acquisition of leading engine cooling supplier TitanX, in line with its strategy of expanding globally and fortifying presence in the cooling and emission control segments.



"With the successful acquisition of TitanX, we look forward to leverage TitanX's global presence that fits well into our well-defined global growth strategy," Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd Chairman Praveen Kadle said in a statement.



The acquisition further reiterates the company's commitment in delivering solutions that will cater to the changing needs of global customers, he added.



"Offering improved products and services are our strength and we are confident that this acquisition will further help provide world-class products and services for the automotive industry," Kadle said.



Tata AutoComp Systems MD & CEO Ajay Tandon said the acquisition of TitanX will help the company further strengthen and enhance its commercial vehicle customers outside India.



Tata AutoComp Systems is promoted by the Tata Group and provides products and services to the domestic and global automotive OEMs as well as tier-1 suppliers.



