siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Tata AutoComp Completes Acquisition Of TitanX
Monday, 02 January 2017, 11:36 Hrs
19
cmt right
17
Comment Right
17
cmt right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Tata AutoComp Systems today said it has completed the acquisition of leading engine cooling supplier TitanX, in line with its strategy of expanding globally and fortifying presence in the cooling and emission control segments. 

"With the successful acquisition of TitanX, we look forward to leverage TitanX's global presence that fits well into our well-defined global growth strategy," Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd Chairman Praveen Kadle said in a statement.



The acquisition further reiterates the company's commitment in delivering solutions that will cater to the changing needs of global customers, he added. 

"Offering improved products and services are our strength and we are confident that this acquisition will further help provide world-class products and services for the automotive industry," Kadle said. 

Tata AutoComp Systems MD & CEO Ajay Tandon said the acquisition of TitanX will help the company further strengthen and enhance its commercial vehicle customers outside India. 

Tata AutoComp Systems is promoted by the Tata Group and provides products and services to the domestic and global automotive OEMs as well as tier-1 suppliers.



Read Also:
FreeCharge And Faasos Tie Up For E-Wallet Payment Solution
Hannover Re Gets Nod For Setting Up Branch In India


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved