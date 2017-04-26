siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Spaces Enters Indian Shared Work Space Segment
Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 10:54 Hrs
1
cmt right
3
Comment Right
2
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Spaces, an Amsterdam-based provider of work space on sharing basis, today announced its entry into India with the opening of its first facility in the country in Gurugram, Haryana. 

The company, which is eyeing the brewing startup culture here, would soon open another facility at Chennai by the end of May.

"We are targeting leading metro locations such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune etc where the new young generation is setting up startups," Spaces Country Manager Harsh Lambah said. 

For the Gurugram facility, which has a capacity for 430 people, Spaces would charge 9,990 a month and provide all kinds of facilities like meeting rooms and dedicated desks etc, he said. 

The company is already in talks with leading real estate players like DLF, Raheja, Brigade Group and Prestige Group to set up more facilities, he added. 

Gurugram property is company's 25th facility globally. 

Spaces has presence in 11 countries which include the US, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, France Japan, Singapore, Israel, China and Brazil.



Read Also:
NTT Com Acquires International Telecom Licence In India
TCS Launches Solution To Help Retailers Integrate Payments


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved