Spaces Enters Indian Shared Work Space Segment



NEW DELHI: Spaces, an Amsterdam-based provider of work space on sharing basis, today announced its entry into India with the opening of its first facility in the country in Gurugram, Haryana.



The company, which is eyeing the brewing startup culture here, would soon open another facility at Chennai by the end of May.



"We are targeting leading metro locations such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune etc where the new young generation is setting up startups," Spaces Country Manager Harsh Lambah said.



For the Gurugram facility, which has a capacity for 430 people, Spaces would charge 9,990 a month and provide all kinds of facilities like meeting rooms and dedicated desks etc, he said.



The company is already in talks with leading real estate players like DLF, Raheja, Brigade Group and Prestige Group to set up more facilities, he added.



Gurugram property is company's 25th facility globally.



Spaces has presence in 11 countries which include the US, the UK, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, France Japan, Singapore, Israel, China and Brazil.



Source: PTI