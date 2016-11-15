siliconindia logo
Reliance Group Launches IoT Services Venture 'UNLIMIT'
Tuesday, 15 November 2016, 11:36 Hrs
MUMBAI: Anil Ambani promoted Reliance Group on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Cisco Jasper for the launch of its new venture 'UNLIMIT' to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services to enterprise customers across India.

"The outlook for IoT services in India is virtually UNLIMITed, with the number of connected devices projected to rise from 200 million today to around 3 billion by 2020, and revenues set to increase from $5.6 billion today to USD 15 billion in 2020," Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Group Managing Director, Reliance Group said.



IoT, fuelled by machine-to-machine communication, essentially refers to microprocessor and sensor-fitted gadgets or 'things' within a network talking to each other, swapping real-time data and information to perform specific actions. Examples of connect devices swapping live information with one another could include vehicle-to-vehicle communication, smart buildings, smart vending machines, and so on. The technology can also be applied to areas like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare among others.

"Reliable connectivity and the ability to easily manage the multitude of connected services involved in smart cities are two key requirements to ensure the success of the Digital India initiative," Reliance Group said adding that the combination of Reliance's mobile networks and cloud services along with Cisco Jasper IoT connectivity management platform will offer wide-ranging solutions for smart city initiatives across India.

Juergen Hase, Chief Executive Officer of UNLIMIT termed IoT as a critical enabler for India's growth.

As Cisco Jasper partners with over 30 mobile operator groups representing over 120 mobile networks worldwide, it will be simple for businesses in India to expand their IoT services to new countries, as needed. Also, companies using the Cisco Jasper platform outside of India can expand their connected services into India on Reliance's network, it said.

Cisco is "actively hiring" IoT engineering talent in India to join the Cisco Jasper team its Bengaluru development centre.

Yesterday, the Tata Group also announced it has joined hands with General Electric Ventures, Microsoft Ventures and others to set up IoT incubator in Israel.



Source: PTI
