QuikrServices Acquires Zimmber
Friday, 05 May 2017, 11:54 Hrs
MUMBAI: Online classifieds company Quikr today announced the acquisition of Zimmber, an on-demand household services provider, to further scale its hyperlocal household services business. This strategic move will help the company accelerate its growth in household services and continue towards its goal of organising this fragmented category, Quikr said in a statement here.



Through this partnership, Zimmber will benefit from synergies with QuikrServices and other Quikr verticals and also enter into newer markets. “Household services is an exciting category which is seeing increasing adoption among urban consumers… The acquisition allows us to further scale our deep stack service capabilities and provide a superior service experience to Quikr users,” PD Sundar, Head of QuikrServices, said.



 “This category perfectly complements our existing marketplace solution for one-off service needs such as interior design, packers and movers etc,” he added. Zimmber was founded by Anubhab Goel, Amit Kumar and Gaurav Shrivastava, and provides on-demand home services like plumbing, carpentry, pest control, deep cleaning, sofa and carpet cleaning, among others.



It is currently operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai metropolitan region, NCR (National Capital Region) and Pune. Around 1,500 service providers have been on the platform till date and over 1 lakh customers served, according to the company. Zimmber will continue serving all its on-demand service customers and focus on quality, the statement added.



As part of the overall integration process, Amit Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer of Zimmber, another senior executive Siddhartha Srivastava, along with the Zimmber team will continue to work under the larger Quikr umbrella, it added.



Source: PTI
