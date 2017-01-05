siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Paytm To Expand Offline Merchant Network
Thursday, 05 January 2017, 11:14 Hrs
2
cmt right
1
Comment Right
5
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Thursday said it has tied up with major retail brand outlets across the country to expand its offline merchant network with an aim to assist customers during the year-end shopping season.



The company said its new tie-ups cover a wide range of categories, including apparel and accessories, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings.



"Leading brands, including the Body Shop, Arvind, Lifestyle, Maxx, Aurelia, Colour Bar, Nike, Lotto, Sports Station, United Colors of Benetton, 24*7, Mothercare, Sunglass Hut, Pure Home, Archies and Reebok and other stores, now accept Paytm," the company said in a statement.



The mobile payment platform recently introduced new features like "App Password", and a toll-free number that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm.



Currently, the app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.



It has also kept bank transfer rates at zero pct.



Read Also:
Future Group Partners With Cognizant for FMCG Arm FCL
Airtel Offers 1 Year Free Data For Customers Switching To 4G


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved