Paytm To Expand Offline Merchant Network



NEW DELHI: Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Thursday said it has tied up with major retail brand outlets across the country to expand its offline merchant network with an aim to assist customers during the year-end shopping season.



The company said its new tie-ups cover a wide range of categories, including apparel and accessories, mobiles and electronics, consumer durables and home furnishings.



"Leading brands, including the Body Shop, Arvind, Lifestyle, Maxx, Aurelia, Colour Bar, Nike, Lotto, Sports Station, United Colors of Benetton, 24*7, Mothercare, Sunglass Hut, Pure Home, Archies and Reebok and other stores, now accept Paytm," the company said in a statement.



The mobile payment platform recently introduced new features like "App Password", and a toll-free number that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm.



Currently, the app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.



It has also kept bank transfer rates at zero pct.



