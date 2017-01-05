siliconindia logo
Ola Launches 'Share Express' For Affordable Rides
Thursday, 05 January 2017, 11:17 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Cab aggregator platform Ola on Wednesday launched new "Share Express" feature to make share rides cheaper by 30 pct over 100 routes in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, Delhi and NCR.



"With the introduction of 'Share Express', we aim to decongest the busiest routes in our busiest cities, while ensuring a quicker commute for our users," said Raghuvesh Sarup, CMO and Head of Categories, Ola, in a statement.



"Share Express" runs along fixed popular routes of these cities and customers whose pickup and drop-off locations coincide with the fixed routes can book a ride from the Share icon on their Ola app.



"Ola plans to extend Share Express to over 300 routes in 10 (more) cities in the near future," Sarup said.



Source: IANS
