NTT Com Acquires International Telecom Licence In India



NEW DELHI: NTT Communications (NTT Com) on Tuesday announced that it has acquired a Virtual Network Operator - International Long Distance (VNO-ILD) licence in Indiathrough its affiliate, NTT Communications India Network Services (NTTCINS), a company statement said here.



NTT Com is the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group.



"With the enhanced network capabilities coupled with managed hosting and Cloud services, we are always committed to enable our customers to reap the maximum value from their technology investments. This suite of offerings provides a robust value proposition as an ICT provider to meet our customers' IT infrastructure and connectivity requirements," said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director and CEO of Netmagic Solutions.



The company acquired the licence on March 1, 2017. The licence will allow NTT Com to add Arcstar Universal One International Network Services to its portfolio of existing services in India.



Currently, NTT Com provides National Long Distance "NLD" network services through NTTCINS and Colocation, Managed Hosting, Cloud and ICT Management Services through Netmagic, an affiliate.



"NTT Com now looks forward to offering a comprehensive range of ICT solutions, including WAN, LAN, Data Centers and associated Value Added Services to support Indian businesses and multinational corporations," the statement said.



The company also plans to enhance its network services by adding Internet access options and to improve the service quality by way of closer relationships with local carriers.



Read Also:

Qualcomm, Smartron Sign 3G/4G Patent Licence Agreement

Hero Keen To Invest 400 Cr For 'Cycle Valley' In Punjab

Source: IANS