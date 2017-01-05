MyTaxiIndia Partners With Mastercard For Quick Payments



NEW DELHI: Amid cash crunch after demonetisation, MyTaxiIndia, the outstation cab taxi booking aggregator, has partnered with Mastercard to facilitate quick mobile payments for taxi customers using QR (quick response) code.



Masterpass QR enables mobile banking users to pay for face-to-face purchases using their smartphone or feature phone by simply scanning a QR code.



"The move to integrate digital payments with a global brand seems to align well with its plans to strengthen their presence across Tier I and II cities, besides expanding their business operations," said aggregator's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Mohit Rajpal.



According to the company, the partnership is relevant with the number of total transactions using mobile payment gateways is expected to hit 153 billion by financial year 2022, dependence on cash as a payment option seems to be declining as more and more people adopt mobile payments.



