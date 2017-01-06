siliconindia logo
MobiKwik To Set Up 13 Offices Pan-India
Friday, 06 January 2017, 10:55 Hrs
MUMBAI: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik on Thursday announced it will set up offices in 13 cities by the end of the first quarter of 2017 and hire over 1,000 people to drive business growth.



The expansion will enable 150 million users in India transact with the MobiKwik platform by early 2018.



"We will invest over 50 crore in setting up new offices to cater to regional requirements and hire over 1,000 employees pan-India, across technical and non-technical requirements," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder MobiKwik, in a statement.



Since demonetisation, the company has added nine lakh merchants and one crore users in India.



"Post demonetisation, we have observed unprecedented growth and our expansion plans are in line with our vision to achieve 1,000 crore Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in 2017," Upasana added.



The cities in which MobiKwik will expand its footprints are Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Noida, Lucknow, Vijayawada, Kochi, Jaipur and Chandigarh.



Source: IANS
