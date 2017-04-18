MapmyIndia Ties Up With Reverie For Local Language Services



NEW DELHI: Map and tracking solutions provider MapmyIndia today said it has tied up with Reverie Language Technologies to offer navigation in local Indian languages.



Under the partnership, the two companies will use MapmyIndia's platform to localise digital map using a combination of Reverie's hosted language solutions and application programming interface, the company said in a statement.



Currently, maps are available in Hindi and other Indian languages will be rolled out, while multilingual search will also be enabled in the coming months, it added.



Commenting on the partnership, Reverie Language Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Arvind Pani said since there are different dialects in India, it becomes imperative to take languages into account for enabling a truly efficient navigation solution.



The partnership aims to enable search for a desired location on the map platform to the exact doorstep in a preferred Indian language.



It will also offer turn by turn navigational instructions to the desired location in a language of their choice, the statement added.



Source: PTI