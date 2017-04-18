siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

MapmyIndia Ties Up With Reverie For Local Language Services
Tuesday, 18 April 2017, 10:39 Hrs
16
cmt right
12
Comment Right
23
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Map and tracking solutions provider MapmyIndia today said it has tied up with Reverie Language Technologies to offer navigation in local Indian languages.



Under the partnership, the two companies will use MapmyIndia's platform to localise digital map using a combination of Reverie's hosted language solutions and application programming interface, the company said in a statement.



Currently, maps are available in Hindi and other Indian languages will be rolled out, while multilingual search will also be enabled in the coming months, it added.



Commenting on the partnership, Reverie Language Technologies Co-Founder and CEO Arvind Pani said since there are different dialects in India, it becomes imperative to take languages into account for enabling a truly efficient navigation solution.



The partnership aims to enable search for a desired location on the map platform to the exact doorstep in a preferred Indian language.



It will also offer turn by turn navigational instructions to the desired location in a language of their choice, the statement added.



Read Also:
NRL Signs MoU with Paradip Port Trust, IOCL
Reliance Defence Partners With South Korean Major For Smart Sensors


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved