siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Mahindra Partners Zoomcar For Electric Car Sharing
Monday, 10 April 2017, 11:41 Hrs
28
cmt right
19
Comment Right
56
cmt right
11
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Mahindra Electric today announced a partnership with Zoomcar, a self-driven car-rental firm to promote shared mobility of electric cars in India. 

This partnership will enable individuals to buy new all-electric Mahindra e2oPlus on ZAP, Zoomcar's fractional car ownership programme, the company said in a statement.

The programme allows individuals to purchase e2oPlus on Zoomcar's self-drive platform, list the vehicle on a dynamic basis whenever idle, get bookings from Zoomcar's customer base, it added. 
 



Mahindra Electric is the electric vehicles manufacturers of the diversified USD 17.8 billion Mahindra Group. 

Commenting on the association, Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said: "With this first-of-its-kind association with Zoomcar, we believe we will be able to make green mobility available to a larger audience." 

Zoomcar CEO and Co-Founder Greg Moran said electric cars on shared mobility platforms is the ultimate way forward in solving the urban transportation problem. 

"We have seen growing demand for electric cars on Zoomcar in metros such as Bangalore, Delhi and Pune. Mahindra has always been a key OEM partner for us and with this new development, we are taking the association a step further," he added. 

After the initial roll out in the select cities, the program will be implemented in other cities as well, the company said.



Read Also:
Israel Signs $2 Billion Missile Deal With India
Audi Expects India To Be Among Top 10 Mkts


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved