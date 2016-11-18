siliconindia logo
Indus OS Partners With Intex Technologies
Friday, 18 November 2016, 11:15 Hrs
MUMBAI: Multi-lingual domestic operating system brand Indus OS on Friday announced its partnership with Intex Technologies to provide a better experience for users pan-India.



With this partnership, Intex will be strengthening its regional push to tap the fast growing regional language consumers and launch Indus OS powered smartphones soon.



"Today, we are proud to have over five million users on Indus OS, and now with Intex onboard, we expect to continue this exponential user growth," said Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder and CEO, Indus OS, in a statement.



Indus OS has also collaborated with the government of India's Department of Electronics and IT to introduce OS integrated text-to-speech technology in regional languages.



"Intex as a brand understands the pulse of consumers and we look to further strengthen our footprints not only in metro cities but small towns," added Vineet Singh, GM, VAS, Intex Technologies.



Source: IANS
