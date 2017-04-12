Huawei To Increase Focus On Mid-Range Smartphones



NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Huawei has plans to increase focus on devices in the price range of 10,000-20,000 in the Indian market.



"We have seen maximum growth in India taking place in 10,000-20,000 range. Huawei will increase focus in this segment in India. Having said that we will not compromise on quality and get into specification game. Huawei will continue to focus on users' experience," Huawei India Consumer Business Group President Peter Zhai told PTI.



In 2016, Huawei shipped 139 million smartphones globally and reported 44 pct annual revenue growth in its Consumer Business Group at USD 25.9 billion.



According to Sino-Market research, Huawei Consumer Business Group had led the Chinese market with 18.85 pct market share in February 2017.



"Our exponential growth trajectory in the global market is the testament to our well-crafted strategy and we are looking at replicating it in the Indian market. We have all the right ingredients to be successful in India as Huawei is a company that goes across an ecosystem of devices," Zhai said.



Huawei has set a target to be among the top 5 smartphone companies in India by the end of this year.



As per industry experts, Huawei is estimated to have doubled its sales in India but numbers are still less compared to it competitors in the smarphone segment.



"Huawei sales are estimated to have doubled between first quarter of 2016 and 2017 but the numbers are very small compared to its rivals Oppo and Vivo. However, we believe Huawei is the only brand that can challenge big players in India," Counterpoint Research Associate Director Tarun Pathak said.



As per Counterpoint Research, Huawei had 0.6 pct share in the Indian smartphone segment in January-March quarter of 2016. It is estimated to have registered 0.9 pct share the first three months of 2017.



Source: PTI