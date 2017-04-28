siliconindia logo
Huawei, Intel Sign MoU To Accelerate HPC Innovation
Friday, 28 April 2017, 11:08 Hrs
BEIJING: Communications technology solutions provider Huawei and Intel on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in high-performance computing (HPC) to provide competitive and innovative HPC products.



The two companies will develop HPC solutions based on Huawei servers and Cloud platforms which are powered by Intel Xeon processor, Intel Xeon Phi processors and omni-path architecture (OPA).



"The kickstart of both parties' deep collaboration in HPC sets a new milestone in our collaboration history. Together we will enrich the HPC industry with more innovations and empower our customers with more compelling HPC solutions," said Qiu Long, President, IT Server Product Line, Huawei, in a statement.



Huawei will also build HPC innovation centres in Shenzhen and Chengdu, China, as well as in Munich, Germany.                                                                      



Source: IANS
