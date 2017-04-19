Huawei India Joins Redington To Expand Reach



CHENNAI: In line with its global "platform + ecosystem" strategy, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (BG) India on Wednesday announced its partnership with Redington India to distribute and market Huawei enterprise products and services in the country.



Huawei Enterprise BG India aims to create maximum value for Indian enterprises with its innovative ICT solutions and services backed by a strong ecosystem, the company said in a statement.



"ICT is becoming an engine for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and in such times, the enterprise systems become business functions rather than support functions," said Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India.



Redington will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and services products in areas of server, storage, data centre and cloud computing to Huawei enterprise customers in the country.



"With Huawei, we now have the ability to reach out pan-India and will be in a position to take advantage of their vast product portfolio," added Johnson George, Senior General Manager and Head Strategic Business Unit, Redington India Ltd.



Source: IANS