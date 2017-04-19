siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Huawei India Joins Redington To Expand Reach
Wednesday, 19 April 2017, 11:25 Hrs
5
cmt right
8
Comment Right
6
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


CHENNAI: In line with its global "platform + ecosystem" strategy, Huawei Enterprise Business Group (BG) India on Wednesday announced its partnership with Redington India to distribute and market Huawei enterprise products and services in the country.

Huawei Enterprise BG India aims to create maximum value for Indian enterprises with its innovative ICT solutions and services backed by a strong ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

"ICT is becoming an engine for the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and in such times, the enterprise systems become business functions rather than support functions," said Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India.

Redington will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and services products in areas of server, storage, data centre and cloud computing to Huawei enterprise customers in the country.

"With Huawei, we now have the ability to reach out pan-India and will be in a position to take advantage of their vast product portfolio," added Johnson George, Senior General Manager and Head Strategic Business Unit, Redington India Ltd.



Read Also:
NRL Signs MoU with Paradip Port Trust, IOCL
HCL Renews IT Engagement With Singapore Exchange


Source: IANS
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved