siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Hannover Re Gets Nod For Setting Up Branch In India
Thursday, 29 December 2016, 09:06 Hrs
Printer Print Email Email


MUMBAI: Global reinsurer Hannover Re today said it has received the approval (R3) to establish a branch in the country from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). 

With this licence, the company can commence business operations in both property and casualty as well as life and health reinsurance, a company statement said.

"We are glad to receive the final stage of licence. Our commitment to the market is established through this branch licence," Hannover Re's India branch chief executive GLN Sarma said. 

The registered office of the branch will be in Mumbai. 

Hannover Re, with gross premium of around EUR 17 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property and casualty and life and health reinsurance and is present on all continents with around 2,500 staff. 

IRDAI had approved the R3 application and granted certificate of registration to five global reinsurers on December 23 to set up their branches in the country. 

These five global reinsurers who were granted final approval included US-based reinsurer Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), Munich Re and Hannover Re, Swiss Re from Switzerland and French reinsurance major SCOR. 

As of now, state-owned GIC Re is the country's sole reinsurance company. The reinsurance market in the country is estimated to be at around $ 2.5 billion.



Read Also:
Housing.com Partners Tata Housing To Develop Digital Platform
Twitter Partners With ICICI Bank To Smoothen Customer Experience


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2016 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved