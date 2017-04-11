siliconindia logo
Gionee A1 Gets Record Orders Worth 150 Cr In 10 Days
Tuesday, 11 April 2017, 11:35 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has claimed it has received 74,682 pre-orders worth 150 crore for its flagship A1 device in just 10 days.



The pre-booking opened for Gionee A1 on March 31 till April 9.



The customers were offered a two-year warranty on the phone along with gifts such as JBL headphone or a Swiss military bluetooth speaker.



"The pre-booking figures, the highest for any phone in the 8,000-25,000 range, are testimony to our proposition of offering advanced selfie capabilities with longer battery life in our phones," said Arvind R. Vohra, Country Chief Executive Officer Gionee India, in a statement.



Priced at 19,999, the main highlight of Gionee A1 is its 16MP selfie camera and 13MP rear camera.



The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with rounded-off edges. It is armed with 2GHz octa-core P10 Helios processor and 4GB RAM.



Source: IANS
