GO-JEK Acquires Pune-Based Mobile App Developer Leftshift



PUNE: Indonesia-based leading startup GO-JEK on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Pune-based mobile application developer Leftshift for upscaling its product development, design and engineering platforms.



This is the fourth Indian start-up acquisition by the Indonesian startup.



"Our partnership with Leftshift over the last one year has been an amazing experience, they are arguably among the best mobile app developers in the country. We look forward to their team becoming a part of the GO-JEK family," said Sidu Ponnappa, Managing Director, GO-JEK Engineering India, in a statement.



Leftshift was started in 2007 with the intent of creating "loveable apps" that people would find easy and convenient to use.



"The opportunities and challenges at GO-JEK are beyond thrilling. Our resources and technology would certainly complement and accelerate product development at GO-JEK," added Sudhanshu Raheja, founder and CEO, Leftshift.



According to GO-JEK, it intends to continue shoring up its India operations as it eyes more talent for key processes like data science, mobile, security and DevOps.



The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Source: IANS